Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.97.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

