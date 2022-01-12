Raymond James Downgrades Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) to Market Perform

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

SUUIF stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

