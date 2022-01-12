Raymond James Downgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to Market Perform

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

SPB stock traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,166. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

