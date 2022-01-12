Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

