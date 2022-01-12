Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

