Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

