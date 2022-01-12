Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,123 First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

