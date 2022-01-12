Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Utz Brands worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

