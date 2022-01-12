Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

