RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $90.51. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 58,424 shares changing hands.

RICK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

