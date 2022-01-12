Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,831.72 ($38.44). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,800.08 ($38.01), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a current ratio of 38.58.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.