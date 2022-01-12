Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

