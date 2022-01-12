Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Down 1.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 382,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 397,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 161.92% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reed’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reed’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

