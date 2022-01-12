Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $810,686.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00059679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00079731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07537015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.07 or 0.99896525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

