Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 634.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 634.29 ($8.61).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.55) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.92) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

RTO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 533.60 ($7.24). The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,551. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 570.45. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.99).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

