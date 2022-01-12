Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of REPL opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,138. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

