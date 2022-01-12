Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $494.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

