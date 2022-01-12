Research Analysts Set Expectations for PureTech Health plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for PureTech Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.55) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $39.82 on Monday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.