Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,155,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

