Reviewing AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 15.69 -$48.15 million $0.95 74.28 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.51 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.46

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AtriCure and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $86.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.74%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than AtriCure.

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure 17.53% -11.12% -6.84% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Summary

AtriCure beats LENSAR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

