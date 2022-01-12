Reviewing Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Croda International and Orbia Advance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.79 billion 9.73 $258.85 million N/A N/A Orbia Advance $6.42 billion 0.83 $195.00 million N/A N/A

Croda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbia Advance.

Risk & Volatility

Croda International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Croda International and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 1 4 6 0 2.45 Orbia Advance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Orbia Advance 6.29% 18.04% 5.42%

Summary

Croda International beats Orbia Advance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients. The Life Sciences segment includes crop care and healthcare speciality ingredients. The Performance Technologies segment supports the circular economy and durable material design, enabling the growth of clean energy and helping to further reduce negative environmental impact. The Industrial Chemicals segment focuses on its biosurfactant plant at Atlas Point in North America. The company was founded by George Crowe and Dawe on May 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process. The Fluoride Process segment extracts fluorite, which is used in the production of hydrofluoric acid, the cement, ceramic, steel and welding industries. The Fluent segment manufactures products for day to day purposes like PVC pipes and connections, polyethene and polypropylene, as well as geosynthectics, which are used for water management systems. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

