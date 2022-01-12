Reviewing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 17.57 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -62.78 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiverr International and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 3 3 0 2.29 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $216.22, indicating a potential upside of 132.25%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Fiverr International beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

