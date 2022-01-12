Reviewing GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GreenBox POS and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 4 0 2.57

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Booz Allen Hamilton 7.40% 55.43% 10.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 24.07 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.47 $608.96 million $4.27 20.23

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

