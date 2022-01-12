Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $10.90 on Friday. Revlon has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $584.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.