Revolve Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NYSE RVLV opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

