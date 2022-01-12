REVV 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.74 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $35.72 million and $2.74 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

