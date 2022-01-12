Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 5,819 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in OptiNose by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

