Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

CVET stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

