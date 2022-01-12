Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 23,946 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,461 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Zumiez worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,617 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Zumiez by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 416,007 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

