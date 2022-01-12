Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 107,318 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $996,018. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

