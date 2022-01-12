Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -434.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

