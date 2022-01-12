Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

