Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Sterling Construction worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

