Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

