Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

