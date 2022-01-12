Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 24,063 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

