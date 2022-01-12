Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of CME opened at $223.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.