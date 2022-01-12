Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

