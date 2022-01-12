Richardson Electronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average volume of 170 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

RELL opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,668 shares of company stock worth $1,357,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.