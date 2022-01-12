RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

REDU opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

