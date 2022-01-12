RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. It has been paying special dividends apart from hiking dividend each year. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, exposure to cat loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. A high leverage ratio concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE RLI opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. RLI has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RLI by 87.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

