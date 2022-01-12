Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $743.68

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.68 ($10.09) and traded as high as GBX 844 ($11.46). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 842 ($11.43), with a volume of 182,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The company has a market capitalization of £645.10 million and a PE ratio of 35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 787.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.68.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.