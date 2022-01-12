Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,844. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

