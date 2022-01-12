Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 90,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

