Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after buying an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.56. The company has a market cap of $240.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

