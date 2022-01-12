Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $28.08 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.