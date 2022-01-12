Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Increased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 286.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 0.7% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock worth $59,466,630.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

