Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

NYSE:RKT opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

