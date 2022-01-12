Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.80. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 6,684 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENVX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

