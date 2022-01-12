Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 4,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

RSGUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.